Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 1979.98 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 5.88% to Rs 341.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 363.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 1979.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2273.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1979.982273.29 -13 OPM %21.0420.13 -PBDT480.56515.99 -7 PBT423.82463.24 -9 NP341.78363.12 -6

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 16:12 IST

