Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 1979.98 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 5.88% to Rs 341.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 363.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 1979.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2273.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1979.982273.2921.0420.13480.56515.99423.82463.24341.78363.12

