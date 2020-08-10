Libord Finance consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.50% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Libord Finance declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.40 -68 OPM %38.4625.00 -PBDT0.030.11 -73 PBT00.06 -100 NP0.090.14 -36
