Libord Finance consolidated net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.130.4038.4625.000.030.1100.060.090.14

