Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 8.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 8.56% to Rs 54.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 240.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 192.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

