Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 8.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.68% to Rs 240.08 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 8.56% to Rs 54.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 50.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.68% to Rs 240.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 192.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales240.08192.55 25 OPM %29.8234.99 -PBDT77.5871.84 8 PBT68.6264.45 6 NP54.5350.23 9

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 13:05 IST

