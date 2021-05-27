Karnataka Bank Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY

Karnataka Bank reported 14.8% jump in net profit to Rs 31.36 crore on 12.5% drop in total income to Rs 1790.70 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Net Interest Income declined by 13.25% to Rs 459.14 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 529.30 crore in Q4 FY20. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was at 2.41% as on 31 March 2021 as against 2.86% as on 31 March 2020.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 41.86 crore, up 19.5% over Rs 35.04 crore in Q4 FY20. Operating profit declined 2% to Rs 383.69 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 391.54 crore in the same period last year.
Provisions and Contingencies in Q4 FY21 were at Rs 341.83 crore, down 4.1% compared with Rs 356.50 crore in Q4 FY20.
On the asset quality side, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,588.41 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 1,706.57 crore as on 31 December 2020 and Rs 2,799.93 crore as on 31 March 2020.
The gross NPA ratio stood at 4.91% as on 31 March 2021, compared to 3.16% on 31 December 2020 and 4.82% as of 31 March 2020. The net NPA ratio stood at 3.18% as on 31 March 2021 from 1.74% as on 31 December 2020 and 3.08% as on 31 March 2020.
The bank reported 11.8% rise in net profit to Rs 482.57 crore while total income remained flat at Rs 7,727.48 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.
The deposits of the bank stood at Rs 75,654.86 crore (up 5.4% YoY) and advances at Rs 51,693.70 crore (down 9.3% YoY) as on 31 March 2021.
Karnataka Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. The scrip slumped 7.79% to currently trade at Rs 66.30 on the BSE. On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares of the bank were traded in the counter so far as against as average trading volume of 1.98 lakh shares of the past three months.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU