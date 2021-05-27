Karnataka Bank Q4 PAT rises 15% YoY

Karnataka Bank reported 14.8% jump in net profit to Rs 31.36 crore on 12.5% drop in total income to Rs 1790.70 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Net Interest Income declined by 13.25% to Rs 459.14 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 529.30 crore in Q4 FY20. Net Interest Margin (NIM) was at 2.41% as on 31 March 2021 as against 2.86% as on 31 March 2020.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 41.86 crore, up 19.5% over Rs 35.04 crore in Q4 FY20. Operating profit declined 2% to Rs 383.69 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 391.54 crore in the same period last year.

Provisions and Contingencies in Q4 FY21 were at Rs 341.83 crore, down 4.1% compared with Rs 356.50 crore in Q4 FY20.

On the asset quality side, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 2,588.41 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 1,706.57 crore as on 31 December 2020 and Rs 2,799.93 crore as on 31 March 2020.

The gross NPA ratio stood at 4.91% as on 31 March 2021, compared to 3.16% on 31 December 2020 and 4.82% as of 31 March 2020. The net NPA ratio stood at 3.18% as on 31 March 2021 from 1.74% as on 31 December 2020 and 3.08% as on 31 March 2020.

The bank reported 11.8% rise in net profit to Rs 482.57 crore while total income remained flat at Rs 7,727.48 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 over the year ended 31 March 2020.

The deposits of the bank stood at Rs 75,654.86 crore (up 5.4% YoY) and advances at Rs 51,693.70 crore (down 9.3% YoY) as on 31 March 2021.

Karnataka Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. The scrip slumped 7.79% to currently trade at Rs 66.30 on the BSE. On the BSE, 4.14 lakh shares of the bank were traded in the counter so far as against as average trading volume of 1.98 lakh shares of the past three months.

