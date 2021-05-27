Volumes jump at Syngene International Ltd counter

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 90869 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26908 shares

GE Power India Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 May 2021.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 90869 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26908 shares. The stock increased 3.07% to Rs.599.20. Volumes stood at 12705 shares in the last session.

GE Power India Ltd clocked volume of 61973 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19815 shares. The stock gained 4.13% to Rs.301.00. Volumes stood at 75510 shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd recorded volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 61103 shares. The stock lost 2.90% to Rs.779.90. Volumes stood at 84963 shares in the last session.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43314 shares. The stock gained 6.81% to Rs.257.20. Volumes stood at 20124 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd saw volume of 86342 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30075 shares. The stock increased 3.80% to Rs.670.95. Volumes stood at 1.52 lakh shares in the last session.

