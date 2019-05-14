Karnataka Bank standalone net profit rises 461.18% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 6.12% to Rs 1531.29 crore

Net profit of rose 461.18% to Rs 61.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 6.12% to Rs 1531.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1443.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.57% to Rs 477.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 325.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 8.89% to Rs 5905.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5423.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1531.291443.045905.965423.7556.5737.4661.0753.87106.50-66.42607.81310.16106.50-66.42607.81310.1661.7311.00477.24325.61

