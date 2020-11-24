Hindustan Aeronautics intimates of strike by workmen union

-
-
At company's Bengaluru based Divisions and Koraput DivisionHindustan Aeronautics announced that Workmen Unions at Bengaluru based Divisions and Koraput Division of the Company have given notice of Nation-wide General Strike on 26 November, 2020 against the Policies and Legislations of the Government [No Strike Notice have been given by the Trade Unions at Nasik, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa, Barrackpore & Corporate Office, Bengaluru]. However, the Unions have been communicated that the proposed strike call is unwarranted & unjustified and will hardly serve any meaningful purpose and had requested them to call-off their proposed strike.
