Bharat Gears reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Dynamics jumps on bagging order from IAF
Dalmia Bharat board approves Rs 500 cr share buyback
Bharat Forge extends suspension of all operations
Bharat Dynamics reports turnover of 3095 cr for FY20
Bharat Road Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 57.12% to Rs 49.26 croreNet Loss of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.12% to Rs 49.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 114.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales49.26114.88 -57 OPM %-8.490.88 -PBDT-9.16-4.15 -121 PBT-15.42-10.80 -43 NP-13.14-7.03 -87
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU