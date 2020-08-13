Kaveri Seed Company standalone net profit rises 27.09% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.19% to Rs 748.46 crore

Net profit of Kaveri Seed Company rose 27.09% to Rs 290.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 228.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.19% to Rs 748.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 655.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.748.46655.4737.3235.59303.39237.58298.20231.72290.95228.93

