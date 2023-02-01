Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.79 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kaya subsidiary hikes stake in IRIS Medical
Kaya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.56 crore in the September 2022 quarter
TCS, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, PGCIL in focus
Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Rama Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 100.00 croreNet Loss of Kaya reported to Rs 17.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 100.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 90.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.0090.78 10 OPM %2.149.80 -PBDT-2.537.07 PL PBT-17.77-8.16 -118 NP-17.79-8.32 -114
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU