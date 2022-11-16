Cindrella Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net loss of Cindrella Financial Services reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.020.03-100.000-0.020-0.020-0.060

