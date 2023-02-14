KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1450.00% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.580.363.4166.670.560.320.540.300.400.22

