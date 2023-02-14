KCL Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1450.00% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of KCL Infra Projects rose 81.82% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.580.36 1450 OPM %3.4166.67 -PBDT0.560.32 75 PBT0.540.30 80 NP0.400.22 82

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

