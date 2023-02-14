Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.210.1866.6772.220.170.140.170.140.170.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)