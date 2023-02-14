Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit rises 21.43% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 62.00% in the September 2022 quarter
PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company standalone net profit rises 92.31% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing rose 21.43% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.18 17 OPM %66.6772.22 -PBDT0.170.14 21 PBT0.170.14 21 NP0.170.14 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU