Pro CLB Global standalone net profit declines 78.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pro CLB Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HAL receives income tax refund of Rs 427 cr
Pro Fin Capital Services standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Pro Fin Capital Services fixes record date for bonus issue
Mozart Automobile launching first ever make-in-India E-bike Adi 300 and scooter MM pro at unbelievable price of Rs 49,999
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Pro CLB Global declined 78.95% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %03900.00 -PBDT0.080.25 -68 PBT0.040.19 -79 NP0.040.19 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU