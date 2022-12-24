KDDL announces increase in authorised share capital

Pursuant to scheme of amalgamation

KDDL announced that pursuant to the order of Hon'ble NCLT, Chandigarh Bench approving the scheme of amalgamation of Satva Jewellery and Design (transferor company) with KDDL (transferee company), the authorised share capital of KDDL has increased from Rs. 25 crore divided into 2,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each to Rs. 28 crore divided into 2,80,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each and the Company has filed revised Memorandum and Articles of Association with the concerned Registrar of Companies.

