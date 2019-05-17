JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Blue Dart drops after weak Q4 result
Business Standard

KDDL gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

KDDL announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company as follows -

Fund based - Cash Credit and Term Loans - [ICRA] BBB+ (Stable) Non-fund based - Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit - [ICRA] A2 Fixed Deposits - [ICRA] MA- (Stable)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 10:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements