KDDL gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Deepak Nitrite gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA
ICRA assigned credit ratings to Sanghi Industries
Zuari Agro Chemicals gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA
Icra expects domestic auto parts industry to grow 15% this fiscal
Q2 GDP growth expected to ease on sequential basis: ICRA
-
KDDL announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company as follows -
Fund based - Cash Credit and Term Loans - [ICRA] BBB+ (Stable) Non-fund based - Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit - [ICRA] A2 Fixed Deposits - [ICRA] MA- (Stable)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU