KDDL gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

KDDL announced that has reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company as follows -

Fund based - Cash Credit and Term Loans - [ICRA] BBB+ (Stable) Non-fund based - Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit - [ICRA] A2 Fixed Deposits - [ICRA] MA- (Stable)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)