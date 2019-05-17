lnfibeam Avenues and Alrowad Information Technology Solution form strategic alliance

lnfibeam Avenues and Alrowad Information Technology Solutions LLC ("ALROWAD") has executed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to establish a strategic alliance to share business knowledge, experience and know-how to enable multi-country, multi-currency, and have also agreed to provide each other with an opportunity to partner between them with the objective of doing business in and outside the Middle East Region and

ALROWAD is the leading business information technology, and consultancy company in the and GCC region, specialized in providing innovative, cutting-edge and industry specific solutions that boosts profitability, efficiency, effectiveness and efficacy for both private and public sectors.

Its services include systems integration, online and smart solutions, application development, business consultancy, managed services, business process reengineering, quality assurance, research and development, and business analytics.

ALROWAD has secured and implemented large scale multi-million-dollar projects from the Emirate of ABUDHABI and UAE. The full for UAE Civil Defense including permits and monitoring is also developed and managed by ALROWAD.

Through this strategic alliance, lnfibeam will get opportunities to penetrate into new regions and expand its webservices platform, digital payments and data centre business.

