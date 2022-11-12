Keerti Knowledge & Skills reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 106.67% to Rs 1.86 crore

Keerti Knowledge & Skills reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 106.67% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.860.90 107 OPM %-0.54-76.67 -PBDT0.10-0.69 LP PBT0-0.76 100 NP0-0.76 100

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:17 IST

