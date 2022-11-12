HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 26.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 302.28 crore

Net profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 26.16% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 302.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

