HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit rises 26.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.04% to Rs 302.28 croreNet profit of HPL Electric & Power rose 26.16% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.04% to Rs 302.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 279.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales302.28279.79 8 OPM %12.5211.57 -PBDT19.9316.77 19 PBT9.704.87 99 NP6.274.97 26
