Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit declines 12.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments declined 12.28% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.4519.9197.5997.6417.0819.4517.0419.4015.2817.42

