Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit declines 12.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments declined 12.28% to Rs 15.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.4519.91 -12 OPM %97.5997.64 -PBDT17.0819.45 -12 PBT17.0419.40 -12 NP15.2817.42 -12

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 16:03 IST

