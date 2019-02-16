KEN Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of KEN Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %50.0060.00 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.030.03 0
