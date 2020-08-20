JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

China Market falls on profit booking

Balmer Lawrie & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 5173.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 149.59% to Rs 286.48 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 5173.91% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 149.59% to Rs 286.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 114.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales286.48114.78 150 OPM %9.553.79 -PBDT24.224.01 504 PBT15.77-2.94 LP NP36.390.69 5174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU