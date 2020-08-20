Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 5173.91% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 28197.69% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 149.59% to Rs 286.48 croreNet profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 5173.91% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 149.59% to Rs 286.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 114.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales286.48114.78 150 OPM %9.553.79 -PBDT24.224.01 504 PBT15.77-2.94 LP NP36.390.69 5174
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU