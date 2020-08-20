Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit rises 5173.91% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 149.59% to Rs 286.48 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem rose 5173.91% to Rs 36.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 149.59% to Rs 286.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 114.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.286.48114.789.553.7924.224.0115.77-2.9436.390.69

