Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 9.01 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.0111.6738.6225.62-0.20-4.69-3.07-7.63-3.36-7.95

