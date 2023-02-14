Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.36 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.79% to Rs 9.01 croreNet Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.79% to Rs 9.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.0111.67 -23 OPM %38.6225.62 -PBDT-0.20-4.69 96 PBT-3.07-7.63 60 NP-3.36-7.95 58
