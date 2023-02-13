Chemcrux Enterprises standalone net profit declines 27.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.32% to Rs 20.50 crore

Net profit of Chemcrux Enterprises declined 27.38% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.32% to Rs 20.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.65% to Rs 11.43 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.53% to Rs 75.15 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.61 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.5029.42 -30 75.1568.61 10 OPM %24.5421.75 -21.7320.83 - PBDT5.276.87 -23 16.8615.08 12 PBT4.736.46 -27 15.4013.90 11 NP3.584.93 -27 11.4310.33 11

