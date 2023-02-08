JUST IN
KFin Technologies allots 16.59 lakh equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies has allotted 16,59,816 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of options by the eligible grantees under the KFin Employee Stock Option Plan 2020.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 167,56,88,830/- comprising of 16,75,68,883 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10/- each to Rs. 169,22,86,990/- comprising of 169,22,86,99 Equity Shares of face value Rs.10/- each.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 12:57 IST

