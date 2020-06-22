JUST IN
Alufluoride standalone net profit rises 55.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 16.82 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 55.78% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.18% to Rs 10.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 75.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.8216.32 3 75.7365.51 16 OPM %21.6411.46 -21.4014.88 - PBDT3.692.22 66 16.4911.73 41 PBT3.071.99 54 14.6010.91 34 NP2.291.47 56 10.348.26 25

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 15:38 IST

