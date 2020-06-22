Alufluoride standalone net profit rises 55.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.06% to Rs 16.82 crore

Net profit of Alufluoride rose 55.78% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.06% to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.18% to Rs 10.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 75.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.8216.3275.7365.5121.6411.4621.4014.883.692.2216.4911.733.071.9914.6010.912.291.4710.348.26

