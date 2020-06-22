Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 7.11% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 27.80 croreNet profit of Orbit Exports declined 7.11% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 23.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 135.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.8027.93 0 135.68129.92 4 OPM %18.9919.23 -29.5128.54 - PBDT5.656.21 -9 42.7838.99 10 PBT2.773.62 -23 31.1130.43 2 NP2.222.39 -7 23.1323.12 0
