Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 7.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 27.80 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 7.11% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 23.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 135.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.8027.93 0 135.68129.92 4 OPM %18.9919.23 -29.5128.54 - PBDT5.656.21 -9 42.7838.99 10 PBT2.773.62 -23 31.1130.43 2 NP2.222.39 -7 23.1323.12 0

First Published: Mon, June 22 2020. 15:52 IST

