Orbit Exports standalone net profit declines 7.11% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.47% to Rs 27.80 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports declined 7.11% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.47% to Rs 27.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.04% to Rs 23.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 135.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

27.8027.93135.68129.9218.9919.2329.5128.545.656.2142.7838.992.773.6231.1130.432.222.3923.1323.12

