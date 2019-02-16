Kilburn Engineering standalone net profit declines 49.44% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 29.24 croreNet profit of Kilburn Engineering declined 49.44% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.2426.74 9 OPM %1.546.28 -PBDT2.423.54 -32 PBT1.362.47 -45 NP0.911.80 -49
