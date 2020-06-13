Kinetic Trust standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Kinetic Trust declined 23.08% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.18 -28 0.130.18 -28 OPM %61.5477.78 --15.3827.78 - PBDT0.100.14 -29 -0.020.05 PL PBT0.100.14 -29 -0.020.05 PL NP0.100.13 -23 -0.020.04 PL
