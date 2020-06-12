IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 19.18% in the December 2019 quarter
IOL Chemicals spurts 26% in four sessions
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals recognized as Three Star Export House
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 32.96% in the December 2019 quarter
Procter & Gamble Health jumps after decent quarterly earnings
-
Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 441.46 croreNet profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 11.21% to Rs 90.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 441.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 422.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.64% to Rs 361.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 1894.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1685.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales441.46422.29 5 1894.471685.33 12 OPM %31.0037.21 -30.2924.31 - PBDT139.44150.51 -7 568.97368.60 54 PBT130.08142.52 -9 533.24336.15 59 NP90.26101.65 -11 361.29236.70 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU