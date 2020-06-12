IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 11.21% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 441.46 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 11.21% to Rs 90.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 441.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 422.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.64% to Rs 361.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 236.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 1894.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1685.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

441.46422.291894.471685.3331.0037.2130.2924.31139.44150.51568.97368.60130.08142.52533.24336.1590.26101.65361.29236.70

