KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 0.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 105.86% to Rs 210.04 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 0.54% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.86% to Rs 210.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.53% to Rs 17.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 531.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 390.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales210.04102.03 106 531.35390.06 36 OPM %7.7710.16 -9.339.70 - PBDT14.5314.26 2 42.3044.35 -5 PBT10.3111.00 -6 27.3331.95 -14 NP7.497.45 1 17.7524.16 -27
