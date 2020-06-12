KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 0.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 105.86% to Rs 210.04 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 0.54% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.86% to Rs 210.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.53% to Rs 17.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 531.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 390.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

210.04102.03531.35390.067.7710.169.339.7014.5314.2642.3044.3510.3111.0027.3331.957.497.4517.7524.16

