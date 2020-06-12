KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 0.54% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit declines 92.88% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 105.86% to Rs 210.04 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 0.54% to Rs 7.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 105.86% to Rs 210.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 102.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 26.53% to Rs 17.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 36.22% to Rs 531.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 390.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales210.04102.03 106 531.35390.06 36 OPM %7.7710.16 -9.339.70 - PBDT14.5314.26 2 42.3044.35 -5 PBT10.3111.00 -6 27.3331.95 -14 NP7.497.45 1 17.7524.16 -27

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 19:36 IST

