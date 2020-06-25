Syschem (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
PVR withdraws ICRA ratings for bank facilities and NCDs
Sales decline 22.36% to Rs 19.93 crore

Net Loss of Syschem (India) reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.36% to Rs 19.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.83% to Rs 76.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.9325.67 -22 76.2692.81 -18 OPM %-2.562.57 --1.023.52 - PBDT-0.350.81 PL -0.053.65 PL PBT-0.890.29 PL -2.201.50 PL NP-0.54-0.46 -17 -1.850.75 PL

