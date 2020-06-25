Palash Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.070.07 0 OPM %-300.00-200.00 --357.14-285.71 - PBDT00.02 -100 -0.08-0.03 -167 PBT-0.010.01 PL -0.10-0.05 -100 NP-0.010 0 -0.10-0.07 -43
