GEE standalone net profit declines 71.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 66.13% to Rs 21.74 crore

Net profit of GEE declined 71.83% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.13% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales21.7464.18 -66 OPM %11.915.41 -PBDT1.252.09 -40 PBT0.271.06 -75 NP0.200.71 -72

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:50 IST

