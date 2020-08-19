GEE standalone net profit declines 71.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.13% to Rs 21.74 crore

Net profit of GEE declined 71.83% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.13% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 64.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.21.7464.1811.915.411.252.090.271.060.200.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)