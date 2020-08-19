SPML Infra consolidated net profit declines 73.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.92% to Rs 355.86 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra declined 73.37% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.92% to Rs 355.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 602.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.41% to Rs 6.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 1706.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2011.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

