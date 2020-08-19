SPML Infra consolidated net profit declines 73.37% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 40.92% to Rs 355.86 crore

Net profit of SPML Infra declined 73.37% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.92% to Rs 355.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 602.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.41% to Rs 6.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.16% to Rs 1706.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2011.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales355.86602.34 -41 1706.482011.52 -15 OPM %3.064.97 -4.928.38 - PBDT10.8430.14 -64 35.6673.07 -51 PBT7.6228.61 -73 24.4862.19 -61 NP4.9118.44 -73 6.5939.73 -83

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 07:50 IST

