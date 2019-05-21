Kiran Vyapar reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.46 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 182.87% to Rs 21.47 croreNet loss of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 182.87% to Rs 21.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.78% to Rs 14.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.84% to Rs 53.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales21.477.59 183 53.5242.87 25 OPM %8.9977.34 -46.7974.46 - PBDT1.425.11 -72 23.7930.05 -21 PBT1.304.95 -74 23.3129.49 -21 NP-2.464.20 PL 14.0823.38 -40
