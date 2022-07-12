Union Bank of India soars 0.14%, rises for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 36.6, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.08% in last one year as compared to a 1.84% jump in NIFTY and a 7.09% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Union Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.6, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16104.05. The Sensex is at 54025.58, down 0.68%. Union Bank of India has gained around 0.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 7.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2659.05, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 55.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)