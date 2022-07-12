Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 241.39 points or 1.49% at 15976.3 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, NMDC Ltd (down 5.41%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 3.2%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.88%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.24%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.36%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.11%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.91%), and Vedanta Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.41%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 333.31 or 0.61% at 54061.92.

The Nifty 50 index was down 109.45 points or 0.67% at 16106.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 66.19 points or 0.26% at 25850.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.85 points or 0.46% at 8029.56.

On BSE,1477 shares were trading in green, 1726 were trading in red and 168 were unchanged.

