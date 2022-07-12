MRF Ltd soars 0.36%, rises for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 76650.2, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.78% in last one year as compared to a 1.84% gain in NIFTY and a 15.56% gain in the Nifty Bank.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 76650.2, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 16104.05. The Sensex is at 54025.58, down 0.68%. MRF Ltd has added around 11.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12252.5, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4320 shares today, compared to the daily average of 7827 shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 76584.95, up 0.61% on the day. MRF Ltd is down 7.78% in last one year as compared to a 1.84% gain in NIFTY and a 15.56% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 50.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

