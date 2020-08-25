Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.10% to Rs 41.25 croreNet Loss of Kirloskar Electric Company reported to Rs 17.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 41.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 71.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales41.2571.24 -42 OPM %-21.12-5.53 -PBDT-16.07-15.40 -4 PBT-17.64-17.07 -3 NP-17.64-17.07 -3
