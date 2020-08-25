Gayatri Tissue & Papers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gayatri Tissue & Papers standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter
Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Soma Papers & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 76.19% to Rs 0.10 croreGayatri Tissue & Papers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.19% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.42 -76 OPM %011.90 -PBDT00.05 -100 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.04 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU