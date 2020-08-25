JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India's Crude Oil Output Falls Around 5% In July, Natural Gas Production Down 10%

Kirloskar Electric Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.64 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Gayatri Tissue & Papers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 76.19% to Rs 0.10 crore

Gayatri Tissue & Papers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.19% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.42 -76 OPM %011.90 -PBDT00.05 -100 PBT00.05 -100 NP00.04 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 16:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU