Gayatri Tissue & Papers reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.19% to Rs 0.10 crore

Gayatri Tissue & Papers reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.19% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.100.42011.9000.0500.0500.04

