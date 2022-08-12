Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd and Tata Chemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 August 2022.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd surged 11.33% to Rs 254.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd spiked 8.44% to Rs 402. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19279 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33471 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd soared 8.21% to Rs 77.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Forge Ltd advanced 7.44% to Rs 791.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76465 shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd spurt 7.14% to Rs 1152.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89182 shares in the past one month.

