Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 71.9 points or 0.88% at 8070.03 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.63%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 3.16%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.64%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.38%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil India Ltd (down 1.7%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.38%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.37%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.32%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.31%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 5%), Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 4.22%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.18%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.22 or 0.14% at 52773.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.15 points or 0.08% at 15762.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.35 points or 0.11% at 25071.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.57 points or 0.24% at 7733.09.

On BSE,1756 shares were trading in green, 1484 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

