Kirloskar Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.64% to Rs 214.72 croreNet loss of Kirloskar Industries reported to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.64% to Rs 214.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 484.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales214.72484.06 -56 OPM %3.858.99 -PBDT8.2945.32 -82 PBT-10.1730.56 PL NP-7.4312.31 PL
