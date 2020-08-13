Safari Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.33 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.09% to Rs 20.12 croreNet loss of Safari Industries (India) reported to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.09% to Rs 20.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 203.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.12203.06 -90 OPM %-94.8310.18 -PBDT-19.9318.40 PL PBT-25.2513.56 PL NP-19.338.62 PL
