Kitex Garments consolidated net profit declines 9.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.44% to Rs 89.60 croreNet profit of Kitex Garments declined 9.31% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.44% to Rs 89.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 145.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales89.60145.56 -38 OPM %24.4120.29 -PBDT24.0429.47 -18 PBT17.5022.71 -23 NP12.6613.96 -9
