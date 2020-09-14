Kitex Garments consolidated net profit declines 9.31% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.44% to Rs 89.60 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments declined 9.31% to Rs 12.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.44% to Rs 89.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 145.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.89.60145.5624.4120.2924.0429.4717.5022.7112.6613.96

