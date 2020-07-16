JUST IN
KJMC Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.85% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net Loss of KJMC Financial Services reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.85% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.40% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.530.54 -2 1.802.35 -23 OPM %1.89-14.81 --35.0014.47 - PBDT-0.25-0.30 17 -1.38-0.60 -130 PBT-0.32-0.34 6 -1.68-0.69 -143 NP-0.31-0.34 9 -1.65-0.83 -99

