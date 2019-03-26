KM Sugar Mills resumes operations at Distillery Unit at Masodha, UP

announced that the of the Company, situated at Moti Nagar, Masodha, Distt. UP, has restarted its operation in pursuance to the letter no.

H33906 dated 22 March 2019 of the UP Board, received in the office on 25 March, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)