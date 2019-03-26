KM Sugar Mills resumes operations at Distillery Unit at Masodha, UP

-
-
KM Sugar Mills announced that the Distillery Unit of the Company, situated at Moti Nagar, Masodha, Distt. Faizabad UP, has restarted its operation in pursuance to the letter no.
H33906 dated 22 March 2019 of the UP Pollution Control Board, Lucknow received in the office on 25 March, 2019.
