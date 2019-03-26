JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.13%, NIFTY jumps 1.14%

Nifty March futures at premium
Business Standard

KM Sugar Mills resumes operations at Distillery Unit at Masodha, UP

Capital Market 

KM Sugar Mills announced that the Distillery Unit of the Company, situated at Moti Nagar, Masodha, Distt. Faizabad UP, has restarted its operation in pursuance to the letter no.

H33906 dated 22 March 2019 of the UP Pollution Control Board, Lucknow received in the office on 25 March, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 26 2019. 16:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements