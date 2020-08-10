KM Sugar Mills standalone net profit rises 239.56% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
LKP Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales rise 73.15% to Rs 174.64 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 239.56% to Rs 9.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 73.15% to Rs 174.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales174.64100.86 73 OPM %11.4811.14 -PBDT17.848.20 118 PBT14.104.67 202 NP9.272.73 240

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:30 IST

