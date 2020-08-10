Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 22.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.60% to Rs 22.86 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 22.62% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.8625.01 -9 OPM %25.9429.23 -PBDT8.059.76 -18 PBT6.128.30 -26 NP4.555.88 -23
