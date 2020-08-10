Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 22.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.60% to Rs 22.86 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 22.62% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.22.8625.0125.9429.238.059.766.128.304.555.88

