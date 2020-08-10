JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IFCI receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 22.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.60% to Rs 22.86 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 22.62% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.60% to Rs 22.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales22.8625.01 -9 OPM %25.9429.23 -PBDT8.059.76 -18 PBT6.128.30 -26 NP4.555.88 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 16:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU